Pair of Toronto Raptors Starters Listed as Doubtful vs Philadelphia 76ers
After dropping their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road Friday in hopes of landing their first win. Next up on their schedule is a meeting with the Toronto Raptors, who could also be without two of their starters.
Per the latest injury report, the Raptors have a handful of players listed. Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter have already been ruled out. Also, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are listed as doubtful. As for the Sixers, they will continue to be without Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Similar to the Sixers, Toronto also opened their regular season schedule on Wednesday night. They squared off against the Cleveland Cavaliers and were on the wrong end of a 30-point blowout. Barrett did not suit up against the Cavs, and Quickley only logged 14 minutes.
Quickley and Barrett both joined the Raptors last season as part of the Anunoby trade. After starting their careers with the New York Knicks, the duo now finds themselves on a rebuilding Raptors squad. Getting ready to enter the primes, Quickley and Barrett will attempt to be key pieces for Toronto alongside All-Star forward Scottie Barnes.
In the event that these two aren't able to suit up, the Sixers will be facing off against an extremely depleted team. Even though they'll also be without two of their top players, they have enough firepower to pick up a victory against the Raptors.
Heading into the year, it was clear that Embiid and George were going to miss time throughout the regular season. If the Sixers are going to contend and properly rest their stars, they need to take advantage of winnable games like this even when they're shorthanded.