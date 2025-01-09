Paolo Banchero Set to Return Ahead of Matchup vs Sixers
Looking at the road ahead for the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the teams on their upcoming schedule is the Orlando Magic. Amid recent developments, they are on track to get some major reinforcements ahead of this matchup.
Dating back to the start of November, the Magic have been without the services of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero due to an oblique injury. Following an elongated stretch on the bench, the former No. 1 pick is ready to make his return to action. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Banchero is being upgraded on the injury report and is targeting Friday as a possible return.
Since being drafted first overall in 2022, Banchero has emerged as one of the NBA’s top young stars. Prior to suffering the injury to his oblique, he was averaging 29.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 5.6 APG.
Despite being without the services of their best player for the majority of this season, the Magic have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. At first this was due to the strong play of Franz Wagner, but then he ended up going down with an injury. The short handed Magic continue to band together as they sit in fourth place with a 22-16 record.
If he does make his return on Friday, he will have just one day’s rest before the Magic take on the Sixers. Sunday’s matchup will be the fourth and final time these teams square off this season. At the moment, Orlando currently has the edge in the season series, winning two of the three matchups thus far.
