Paolo Banchero Trash Talking Former 76ers Forward Goes Viral
Over the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a revolving door of players when it comes to the supporting cast. During Thursday's slate of NBA games, one of the team's old fan favorites was caught on the wrong end of a viral clip.
During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers agreed to terms on a free agent deal with veteran forward Georges Niang. Along with providing a complementary skill set with his outing shooting, he was adored by fans for the energy and passion he plays the game with.
Niang is someone who is never scared to get in the mix with opposing players, and that was on display Thursday night. During a break in the action for free-throws, he was seen trash talking with Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero, The clip has since gone viral after the former No. 1 pick's blunt remarks.
Niang started the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in the De'Andre Hunter trade. Banchero would end up having the last laugh after his viral remarks, as the Magic went on to win this game. The former All-Star put together a strong outing in the 114-108 victory, posting a stat line of 36 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.
Since departing from the Sixers, Niang has continued to be a productive role player in the NBA. Across 55 games with the Cavs and Hawks, he is averaging 9.1 PPG and 3.8 RPG while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Now in a new situation, he'll look to find his groove playing alongside another All-Star guard in Trae Young.
