Patrick Beverley Has High Praise for 76ers Star Paul George
This season, Paul George will begin a new chapter of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers. While going through his first training camp with Philly, he received from high praise from a journeyman guard.
Even though he decided to leave the league and play professionally overseas, Patrick Beverley still shares his thoughts on all things NBA via his podcast. During a recent episode, he was asked to give his top five shooting guards in the game right now. PG ended up getting named, along with players like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker.
During his early years with the Indiana Pacers, George spent a lot of time at the shooting guard position. However, once he emerged as a star-level talent, he's primarily played the small forward. The Sixers have a versatile lineup of wings this season, but he's still expected to be utilized as a forward.
Whether it's shooting guard or small forward, George belongs in the conversation for the best players at his position. As he ramps up for his 15th year in the leauge, he is still one of the top two-way wings in the game. Last season with the Clippers he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG on a career-best 41.3% from beyond the arc.
As a do-it-all forward, PG is going to bring an entirely new dynamic to the Sixers' offense. He can be a reliable kick-out option for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and be utilized on the ball as a shot creator and playmaker.
George was the biggest name on the free agent market this summer, and decided to form a big three in the East with a former MVP and rising young star. The Sixers have heavily invested in this trio as they attempt to contend in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.