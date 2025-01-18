Patrick Beverley Has Interesting Response to Sixers Injury Woes
Halfway through this season, the Philadelphia 76ers have dubbed one of the NBA's biggest disappointments. As they continue their struggles, one former player gave an interesting take on the current state of the franchise.
One reason why the Sixers have been labeled a disappointment is due to injuries. Over the summer, they formed the league's newest big three after signing Paul George. However, the trio of PG, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have barely been on the floor together. Due to the limited availability of their top players, Philly finds themselves in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Patrick Beverley gave his thoughts on the Sixers' current situation. He pegged the question on if the blame should be on the players or the medical staff for their injury woes.
"Hear me out, is that player or is that medical staff," Beverley said. "The Sixers have the most money that's not being played in the NBA."
Beverley also compared how the Sixers have managed Joel Embiid to what the Boston Celtics have done with Kristaps Porzingis.
"But you don't see them rushing him back either," he continued. "You're hurt, you're gonna come back when you're healthy. It's not like okay you're hurt, you play one game, you play two games, you sit out six."
Beverley has some insight into how the Sixers handle things, having spent a brief stint with the team. He spent the first half of last season in Philly after signing in free agency, but ended up being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline. Now, the journeyman guard is keeping his pro career going overseas.
As for the Sixers, their stretch without Embiid will continue for the time being. The team made an announcement on Friday that the All-Star big man is dealing with swelling in his knee and will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.