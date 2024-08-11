Patrick Beverley Pod Shows Love to Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is a gold medalist.
The Philadelphia 76ers center managed to acquire his first major team accomplishment since entering the NBA After a month-long run with Team USA, Embiid managed to get the last laugh out in France.
Following Saturday’s Olympic Final victory over France, the ‘Pat Bev Pod’ showed love to Embiid on social media after his big win.
Former 76ers guard Patrick Beverley didn’t have a long stint in Philly, but he enjoyed the run while it lasted. Playing alongside Embiid, Beverley had nothing but glowing reviews about the often-criticized center.
Last summer, Beverley joined the 76ers’ organization on a one-year deal. He played in Philly for 47 games, averaging 20 minutes on the court. Beverley produced six points, three rebounds, and three assists per game. His defensive impact and high intensity on the court earned him fan-favorite status for some time.
At the 2024 trade deadline, Beverley was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks. He linked up with former LA Clippers and Sixers head coach, Doc Rivers.
For his final 26 games of the season, Beverley averaged six points, four rebounds, and three assists with the Bucks. He appeared and started in six games for the Bucks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
This summer, Beverley became a free agent once again. Although he considered a potential one-year deal in the NBA once again, Beverley took a different route in free agency.
Last month, Beverley revealed he would take his talents to Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. The former Sixer looks forward to a fresh start outside of the NBA.
