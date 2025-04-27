Patrick Beverley Shows Love to Minnesota Timberwolves Forward
Prior to this run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of Patrick Beverley's previous stops in the NBA. As the postseason rolls along, the journeyman guard showed love to one of his former teammates.
Among the numerous competitive first-round matchups this postseason is the LA Lakers squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite being the lower seed, Anthony Edwards and company find themselves in a position to pull off a major upset.
After splitting the first two games of the series, play resumed in Minnesota on Friday night. The Wolves didn't squander their opportunity to play on their home floor, picking up a 116-104 victory to take a 2-1 lead.
Multiple players played a big role in the Timberwolves picking up a victory in Game 3, with Jaden McDaniels being one of the major catalysts. Along with providing high-level perimeter defense, he erupted for a playoff career-high 30 points.
Coming off such a strong showing against the Lakers, McDaniels received endless play for his efforts in Game 3. Beverley took to social media to praise his performance, applauding his ability to elevate his game in the postseason.
Beverley had the chance to witness McDaniels two-way play up close for a brief time, spending one year in Minnesota back in 2022. He played a pivotal role there as a veteran leader for a team looking to climb up the hierarchy in the Western Conference. Despite his impact on and off the floor, Minnesota ended up trading him to the LA Lakers as part of the Rudy Gobert trade.
Now sitting in the driver's seat of their first-round showdown, the Timberwolves are just two wins away from sending LeBron James and the Lakers home early.