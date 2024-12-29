Paul George Chasing Former 76ers Player After Making NBA History
During Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George continued making NBA history.
When the nine-time All-Star hit his second three of the night, George officially surpassed Vince Carter on the All-Time three-pointer list.
George is now ninth overall with 2,291 threes during his career. When George inserted himself into the top ten a few weeks back, it was clear he would jump Carter rather quickly. Now that that’s done, George is chasing former 76ers sharpshooter Kyle Korver.
Korver has 2,450 threes on his resume. George has nearly 160 threes to go to move to No. 8 on the list. If and when that happens, George would be chasing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James or the Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.
Since joining the 76ers, George has been off to a slower start than expected. A lot of that has to do with the fact he dealt with injury concerns on multiple occasions since making his preseason debut.
Leading up to Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, George appeared in 18 games. He averaged 16 points on 41 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, George averaged six rebounds and five assists.
On Saturday night, George checked in for 32 minutes. He shot 4-11 from the field to score 13 points. He also had three rebounds, two assists, and five steals.
While he didn’t join the 30-point scoring club with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, the Sixers managed to put away the Jazz with a 114-111 victory. The Sixers are now 12-17 on the year.