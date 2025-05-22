Paul George Gets Honest on Injury Struggles With 76ers
What was supposed to be a big season for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024-2025 turned out to be a disaster. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and many other Sixers spent most of the year battling setbacks.
For George, it was especially frustrating, considering he had played in over 70 games with the Los Angeles Clippers one year prior.
“I came in, I was healthy,” Paul said on ‘Podcast P,’ a Wave Sports original.
“I didn't have no hiccups. I spent the whole off-season working on my body, getting healthy, and then I get to Philly preseason, I get hurt. From that point on, I didn't give it full time to heal.”
The Sixers anticipated a season full of absences from Embiid, since he was coming off a postseason campaign and an Olympic run after undergoing knee surgery. The acquisition of George was made with Embiid in mind for two reasons. One, George’s game complements Embiid’s on the court. Two, the nine-time All-Star was supposed to offer solid insurance for when Embiid missed stretches of games.
Unfortunately, the insurance couldn’t cover the issue. Whether it was absences, or playing through an injury, George wasn’t right.
“I want to go out there and play,” George explained. “I’m out there and it's like, ‘Damn, I know something ain't right. I ain't got my burst, I can't move, and I couldn't quite pin what it was.’ Obviously, the hyperextension, my knee was still bothering me. I had the brace for a long time, then I started to develop a quad tendon injury.”
Not only did George deal with lower-body setbacks, including a torn adductor, but he also had a finger injury, which required him to wear a splint throughout his final stretch of games. Eventually, the Sixers decided to rule out George for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.
The nine-time All-Star finished the year by posting averages of 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc in 41 games.
After going through a down year, George hopes to bounce back and give the Sixers exactly what they signed him for last summer.