Paul George’s Honest Reaction to Climbing Historical NBA List

76ers star Paul George is climbing a historical NBA list.

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George before action against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
During the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Charlotte Hornets, Paul George made NBA history by moving up the three-point leaderboard. Now, the nine-time All-Star is in the Top 10. He gets there by surpassing former Dallas Mavericks standout Jason Terry.

“It means a lot,” George told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the game.

Considering Terry has been out of the league since 2018, George doesn’t have to worry about the former sharpshooter getting back out in front.

“It’s great. He can’t catch me, so it means a lot,” George said.

Next up on the list, George has an opportunity to pass former Toronto Raptors star, Vince Carter. The NBA legend has 2,290 threes under his belt throughout his career. Similar to Terry, Carter won’t be driving that number up, which gives George a chance to take over No. 9 on the list for some time while he chases the retired former Sixer, Kyle Korver.

“There’s, obviously, for me to continue to keep doing this and keep playing this game, just the work I put in, too, the people that I’m in that rankings with, some of the best all-time shooters this game has ever seen. Just to be in that Top 10 ranked with those guys—it means everything,” George said after Monday’s game. “I’m just gonna continue to keep working and try to keep climbing the list.”

George wrapped up his big night by having his best scoring outing as a member of the Sixers. He checked in for nearly 40 minutes. From three, he drilled six of his nine shots. Overall, George finished with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

The Sixers managed to put the Hornets away for the third time this season by defeating them 121-108. The Sixers move to 8-16 on the year. Considering George has had an up-and-down start with the Sixers, as he battled through injury setbacks to begin the year, his Monday night performance was quite promising.

In his 13 games leading up to Monday’s outing, George has averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists with the 76ers.

Justin Grasso
