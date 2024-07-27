Paul George Makes Major Podcast Announcement After Intro to Sixers
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Paul George and his family to the city and the organization with an introductory press conference.
Prior to George’s anticipated presser, Tyrese Maxey addressed the media to discuss his recently signed max contract, which further solidified him as a cornerstone player for the franchise.
The two press conferences aren’t going to be the last time the public hears from the two stars for a while. A few days after the press conferences, George made a major podcast announcement.
Next week, Maxey will be joining the show for an episode.
Earlier this month, Maxey showed support for George’s podcast by representing the merchandise on his Instagram account. It didn’t take long before George invited him to come on the show.
Next Monday, Maxey will make his Podcast P debut. The one-time All-Star clearly looks forward to having the nine-time All-Star join the team for the 2024-2025 NBA season and beyond.
“I think Paul is a guy who can do a lot of different things for us, especially because we already have a guy like Joel Embiid on our team,” Maxey said earlier this week. “With Paul being able to spot up and knock down threes, that’s the biggest thing you have to be able to do to play on the floor with Joel. And then being able to create for himself, create off Joel. Then, he’s six-eight, six-nine, and he can guard multiple positions. He brings an overall different aspects of the game for us. We have a really good coach who can help us put those pieces together.”
