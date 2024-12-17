All 76ers

Paul George Makes NBA History in 76ers-Hornets on Monday

Paul George is climbing an NBA leaderboard.

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) prepares to shoot a foul shot against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers battled against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, the nine-time All-Star Paul George worked his way into the Top 10 for three-pointers made in NBA history.

George surpassed Jason Terry, who previously held the 10 spot with 2,282 threes made over the course of his career.

Next up, George is chasing Vince Carter, who has 2,290 threes.

Being in the NBA since 2010, George has come a long way in terms of three-point shooting. During his rookie season, he averaged just 29 percent from three in 61 games played. By year two, he improved that number to 38 percent throughout the course of 66 games.

From that point on, George has been one of the NBA’s most dangerous shooters from deep.

The Sixers remained highly-impressed with George throughout his tenure on the Los Angeles Clippers. A lot of their interest came from the fact that George averaged around 40 percent from deep throughout his five-season stint on the Clippers.

Leading up to Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, George had 13 games under his belt with the Sixers. He’s been shooting 32 percent from three on six attempts per game.

While George’s three-point percentage is at a low mark compared to the early days of his career, he’s still working on finding his stride in Philadelphia after battling two minor knee injuries throughout the season.

So far, he’s producing 16 points per game, along with five rebounds and five assists. The Sixers are relying on a healthy George to help them climb out of a 7-16 hold to start the year.

Justin Grasso
