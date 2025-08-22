Paul George's Pod Delivers Message to Retired NBA Veteran
The basketball world saw John Wall’s retirement coming soon. After all, the veteran guard hasn’t suited up to play since 2023. This week, Wall officially called it a career.
After Wall’s decision was made public, the podcast social media account of Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Paul George sent a message to the former No. 1 overall pick.
via @PodcastP: Shoutout John Wall on a great career 💯 . Class of 2010 brothers for life 🫡
Back in 2010, George and Wall entered the NBA at the same time. Wall represented the class as the top pick when he was coming out of Kentucky.
The point guard ended up on the Washington Wizards, where he would star for many seasons.
Just one season short of a decade, Wall played in 573 games for the Wizards. He averaged 19 points, nine assists, and four rebounds throughout his career as a Wizard.
During the 2019-2020 season, Wall missed the entire year due to an Achilles injury. It soon became clear that his time as the Wizards’ franchise player was concluding.
In 2020-2021, Wall suited up for the Houston Rockets. He appeared in 40 games. The veteran posted averages of 21 points and seven rebounds, while seeing the court for 32 minutes per game.
During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Wall missed the entire year for the second time in three seasons. He had just one more season of hoops left in him. At 32 years old, Wall had a 34-game stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. At the time, Paul George was with them.
For Wall, he came off the bench for all but three of those 34 games. The veteran produced 11 points and five assists per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. Wall didn’t call it a career immediately following his Clippers run, but a lack of interest from other teams eventually called for the announcement.
Wall leaves behind an 11-year NBA career. He totaled over 12,000 points, 5,000 assists, and 2,000 rebounds. The veteran guard was a five-time All-Star.
The Sixers faced Wall 28 times throughout his career. Over that time, Wall has averaged 20 points, nine assists, and five rebounds against Philadelphia.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post