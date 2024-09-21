Paul George's Podcast Sends Well Wishes to Former 76ers Fan Favorite
This offseason, a pair of former Philadelphia 76ers players have decided to continue their professional career overseas. Following recent developments, one of them got a shoutout from All-Star forward Paul George.
After a near decade-long run in the NBA, Boban Marjanovic is reportedly going back overseas to continue his professional career. He had multiple stops in the league, with his time in Philly being one of his briefer stints. Boban joined the roster at the 2019 deadline as part of the deal with the LA Clippers that saw the Sixers land Tobias Harris.
Upon arriving in Philly, Boban joined the long list of centers the Sixers have brought in to be a backup to Joel Embiid. In his 22-stretch with the team, he averaged 8.2 PPG and 5.1 RPG in a limited role.
As a beloved teammate in the league, Boban has received heartwarming messages from numerous people in and around the NBA. Among those to do so was George. The Sixers forward sent his well wishes from his podcast account, along with re-posting a snippet of Deandre Jordan talking about him.
George and Boban were in the Western Conference together, but were never actually teammates. The veteran center was dealt from LA about five months before the All-Star forward was traded to the Clippers in a mega-deal with the OKC Thunder.
Following his time with the Sixers, Boban had two more stops in the NBA. The first was with the Dallas Mavericks, where he played for three seasons from 2020 to 2022. After that, he spent the past seasons with the Houston Rockets. The 7-foot-4 big man appeared in 14 games in 2024 and averaged 3.2 PPG and 2.3 RPG.
