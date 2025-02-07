Paul George's Final Status for 76ers Matchup vs Pistons Revealed
Coming off a competitive matchup against the Miami Heat at home, the Philadelphia 76ers embark on a brief road trip this weekend. First up is a matchup with Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
As has been the theme for the majority of this season, the Sixers continue to find themselves shorthanded. Injuries have plagued the roster for months, hitting both the supporting cast and star talent. Among those how has missed their fair share of time is Paul George.
PG was the Sixers' biggest acquisition of the summer, signing a four-year deal in free agency. He's shown some nice flashes, but injuries have impacted him from finding a groove with his new team. The All-Star forward is fresh off a five-game stint on the sidelines due to a finger injury he suffered against the Chicago Bulls.
George was able to make his return against the Heat Thursday, but still seems to be adjusting to the bandaging on his injured finger. He logged 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss and finished with nine points on 3-for-11 shooting from the field.
As the Sixers prepare to take on the Pistons Friday, George's final status has been revealed. Per the latest injury report, he is listed as available and will be in the lineup.
Before suffering this finger injury, George was putting together his best stretch with the Sixers thus far. He averaged over 20 PPG in the month of January while shooting 47% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc. As the Sixers prepare for a potential playoff push, they are going to need that level of play from PG consistently if they're going to climb the standings.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle