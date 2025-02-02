Paul George's Injury Status for Sixers Matchup vs Celtics Revealed
On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in action in front of a national audience. Coming off a strong showing against the Denver Nuggets, they'll now face off against their longtime rival in the Boston Celtics.
As has been the story for most of the season with them, the Sixers have a lengthy injury report as they prepar to take on the defending champions. Among those listed is last offseason's biggest free agent addition, Paul George.
PG has been out of action for a week now after injuring his finger against the Chicago Bulls on January 25th. Per the latest injury report, his stay on the sidelines will continue Sunday. The All-Star forward has been ruled out against the Celtics as his finger continues to recover.
George was in action against the Celtics when these teams first played each other as part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate. He logged 33 minutes in the Sixers' four-point win, posting a stat line of 12 points, four rebouns, and four assists.
This latest injury was a tough blow for PG, as he looked like he was finally hitting his stride with his new team. January was his best month of the season thus far, averaging 20.5 PPG and 4.6 APG while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. George's best outing in this stretch came in the Sixers' upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, when the former All-Star erupted for 30 points.
Being without George in this matchup is a tough blow for the Sixers, as they'll need as many available wings as possible to slow down the Celtics. Young players like Justin Edwards and Ricky Council IV will continue to be called upon to try and fill the void. The Sixers will tip off against Boston at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.