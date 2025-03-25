Paul George's 'Podcast P' Breaks Silence With Message to JuJu Watkins
The basketball world witnessed an unfortunate injury to one of the biggest rising stars in the game on Monday night. USC star JuJu Watkins went down with what appeared to be a knee injury against Mississippi State. Once Watkins went down, it was clear she wasn’t dealing with a minor setback.
The future WNBA star was assisted off the court and helped back to locker room to get evaluated. Later, it was revealed that Watkins suffered a season-ending injury. The team announced she will undergo surgery and begin rehabbing her injured knee shortly after procedure.
On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George’s official podcast X account sent a post showing support to Watkins as she sees a long road of recovery ahead.
via @PodcastPShow: Prayers up to JuJu 🙏. Wishing for a speedy recovery.
Earlier this season, George had Watkins on the show as one of his many guests. While George’s ‘Podcast P’ is on a hiatus as the Sixers forward rehabs from his own physical setbacks, the show broke its social media silence on X to send well wishes to Watkins.
This season, Watkins appeared in 33 games for USC. She averaged 24 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from three on six attempts per game. Along with her scoring, Watkins posted averages of three assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks per game.
It’s unclear how much time Watkins will spend off the court rehabbing, but she has plenty of time before going through the WNBA pre-draft process, as she is eligible in 2027.