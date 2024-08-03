Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ Sends Retirement Message to Gordon Hayward
One of Paul George’s past podcast guests and fellow NBA players called it a career this week.
On Thursday, the veteran free agent Gordon Hayward decided to hang up his sneaks and focus on life after basketball.
As a past guest on Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ show, the official X account shared a message, along with a thread of stories for Hayward after his big announcement.
Being in the NBA since 2010, Hayward has had a successful run after becoming the ninth overall pick by the Utah Jazz out of Butler.
Through the first seven years of his career, Hayward starred for the Jazz. During the 2016-2017 NBA season, Hayward earned his first All-Star nod after averaging 22 points on 40 percent shooting from deep.
The Western Conference standout moved East to sign with the Boston Celtics. When Hayward initially became a direct rival of the 76ers’, his first season in Boston ended in game one after he suffered a major injury. Hayward would stick around in Boston for two full seasons.
Ahead of the 2020-2021 season, Hayward was involved in a sign-and-trade between the Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets. For three seasons, Hayward competed for a Hornets team that struggled to compete for a spot in the playoffs. In his fourth season with the Hornets, Hayward was dealt away to the OKC Thunder.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Last season, Hayward appeared in 26 games for the Thunder. He produced five points and three rebounds per game. The veteran hit on 45 percent of his field goals.
While Hayward was viewed as a potential veteran addition to several playoff-contending squads, he chose to enter retirement after 14 seasons.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Shares Thoughts on Celtics, Knicks Rivalry