All 76ers

Paul George’s Podcast Shows Love to 76ers All-Stars After Win vs Bulls

Podcast P's social media account shows love to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

Jan 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talk during a break in action in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talk during a break in action in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers are getting into a groove just as the team gets healthy.

Following Sunday’s Sixers win over the Chicago Bulls, Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ social media account took to X to send some love over to the 76ers’ All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

With Joel Embiid back in the mix after another stretch of absences, the big man offered his team a big boost, and the one-time All-Star guard saw the benefit of the seven-time All-Star’s presence once again.

@PodcastPShow: S/o The Process & The Franchise 🫡

Lately, Embiid’s been dealing with knee swelling. After seeing the court for three games in a row last month, the big man was sidelined for seven games.

Since the Sixers have been playing his return by ear, Nick Nurse made it clear that once the swelling has gone down, Embiid would be ready to play. Sunday in Chicago was the day.

As expected, Embiid looked rusty at first. By the time the second quarter came around, he shot his way through a slump.

Embiid finished the game with 31 points in 33 minutes. He secured the double-double by coming down with 12 rebounds. While Embiid’s six turnovers are something he’ll need to work on, his first game back was surely encouraging.

As for Maxey, his long-range shooting woes have continued as he made just three of his 12 three-point attempts. Fortunately, the young guard was active everywhere else.

For the first time in his career, Maxey produced a triple-double. He came down with 11 rebounds and dished out a career-high 14 assists.

The Sixers made it out of Chicago with a 108-100 victory. With that win, they move to 7-15 on the year. Over the next few days, the sixers will stay working on the practice court before returning to action on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News