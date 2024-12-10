Paul George’s Podcast Shows Love to 76ers All-Stars After Win vs Bulls
It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers are getting into a groove just as the team gets healthy.
Following Sunday’s Sixers win over the Chicago Bulls, Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ social media account took to X to send some love over to the 76ers’ All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
With Joel Embiid back in the mix after another stretch of absences, the big man offered his team a big boost, and the one-time All-Star guard saw the benefit of the seven-time All-Star’s presence once again.
@PodcastPShow: S/o The Process & The Franchise 🫡
Lately, Embiid’s been dealing with knee swelling. After seeing the court for three games in a row last month, the big man was sidelined for seven games.
Since the Sixers have been playing his return by ear, Nick Nurse made it clear that once the swelling has gone down, Embiid would be ready to play. Sunday in Chicago was the day.
As expected, Embiid looked rusty at first. By the time the second quarter came around, he shot his way through a slump.
Embiid finished the game with 31 points in 33 minutes. He secured the double-double by coming down with 12 rebounds. While Embiid’s six turnovers are something he’ll need to work on, his first game back was surely encouraging.
As for Maxey, his long-range shooting woes have continued as he made just three of his 12 three-point attempts. Fortunately, the young guard was active everywhere else.
For the first time in his career, Maxey produced a triple-double. He came down with 11 rebounds and dished out a career-high 14 assists.
The Sixers made it out of Chicago with a 108-100 victory. With that win, they move to 7-15 on the year. Over the next few days, the sixers will stay working on the practice court before returning to action on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.