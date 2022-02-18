Paul Millsap Happy to Snag First Win as a Sixer

A little over a week ago, Paul Millsap was in Atlanta playing a pickup game. Despite being a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Millsap wasn't active for an extended period of time. The last time he had played in a game was in early January.

It was clear that it would only be a matter of time before Millsap is on a new roster. And a few hours before the 2022 trade deadline took place, Millsap found out that he was Philly-bound due to the blockbuster deal between the Sixers and the Nets.

As Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry were moved to Brooklyn, Millsap joined the superstar guard James Harden to become the newest members of the Sixers. Last Saturday, Millsap took his physical in Philadelphia and attended the Sixers versus Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at the Wells Fargo Center.

Then on Monday, he joined the Sixers for his first practice session with the team. And finally, on Tuesday, he was slated to make his 76ers debut after being formally introduced as a new member of the 76ers hours before tipping off against the Boston Celtics.

Millsap's debut with the Sixers certainly wasn't ideal. Not only did he sit on the bench through the first three quarters, but when Millsap finally got in the game, the Sixers were guaranteed to take on a loss as they fell too far behind.

The circumstances were disappointing for Millsap, but he said he felt good after getting his feet wet once again. When Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road rolled around, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned Millsap would have a more prominent role. While he only picked up one more minute on Thursday, Millsap was still happy to be a part of Philadelphia's big win in Miami.

Knowing he's a veteran reserve, Millsap made it clear earlier this week that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the Sixers win. While every player in the NBA wants significant playing time, Millsap accepts his role and whatever it becomes.

To Doc Rivers, Millsap's role is still unclear since he only practiced with the team once and played in two games. But as the Sixers approach the final stretch of the regular season after the All-Star break, the Sixers will figure out what works best for the former All-Star veteran.

