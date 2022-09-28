Paul Reed On What Montrezl Harrell Brings to Sixers' Depth

During the Philadelphia 76ers' media day on Monday, Paul Reed took to a panel with Tyrese Maxey to answer questions ahead of the team's training camp in South Carolina.

Although most questions were directed at Maxey, Reed still got some chances to talk to the press.

One of the questions directed at the 2020-21 G League MVP was regarding the offseason signing of Montrezl Harrell, who was brought in as a backup center to Joel Embiid, and if it messed with Reed's mentality as it could've been a chance for him to see an increase in minutes.

The former DePaul player replied that it didn't change anything about how he is going to play or train, explaining that Harrell is an addition to the team which will help out in the long run.

"That didn't change anything about my mentality, Montrezl is a great player, and I think he's gonna come in and help us win some games, he's a great addition to the team," explained Reed, "I'm just glad that we have some extra guys who are gonna help us go out and win us games."

Although it means that he may have missed out on the backup center spot, Reed ensures that his approach will stay the same, with both eyes set on constantly improving his game.

"My mentality stays the same, I'm still the same dude that's going to go out and play extremely hard and keep working on what I need to get better at." said the 23-year-old.

It was this same mentality that helped fans in the City of Brotherly Love embrace the Reed last season when "B-Ball Paul" chants would echo around the arena for the minutes he was on the court.

On Tuesday, Reed and the Sixers will travel to South Carolina to commence team training ahead of their first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

