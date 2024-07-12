Paul Reed Has Final Message for Sixers Fans After Landing With Pistons
Paul Reed, also known as Bball Paul in the City of Brotherly Love, is officially moving on.
The now-former Philadelphia 76ers center is set to join the Detroit Pistons for the 2024-2025 NBA season. It marks the first time in his career Reed will switch teams.
Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons announced they have acquired Reed through waivers after the Sixers cut him loose. On Thursday, Reed sent a final message to Sixers fans after landing with the Pistons.
“Thank you, Philly.”
Reed’s time spent with the Sixers has been a slow grind, but he made the most of it.
Coming out of DePaul in 2020, Reed was selected 58th overall to Philadelphia. At first, Reed was issued a two-way contract with the Sixers, planning to compete with the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Reed’s first run in the G League was nothing short of spectacular. In a condensed season, Reed dominated the competition, earning G League Rookie of the Year and MVP honors. He helped lead the Blue Coats to its first NBA G League Finals, where they came up short.
After an impressive run in the G League, Reed earned a contract upgrade, landing a standard deal from the 76ers. He played on it for three seasons before becoming a restricted free agent in 2023.
Last summer, Reed received a three-year offer from the Utah Jazz. Coming off of an impressive playoff run with the Sixers, Reed was set to make over $20 million with the Jazz or the Sixers. When Philly matched, it ensured the veteran would return to the Sixers for another run.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Reed appeared in 82 regular season games and six playoff matchups. In the regular season, he averaged seven points and six rebounds, making 54 percent of his field goals.
With Reed’s second season being non-guaranteed, the Sixers were able to move off of him as they replaced the young veteran with Andre Drummond. Now, Reed’s gets an opportunity to garner a role in the Detroit Pistons’ rotation.