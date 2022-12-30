Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers anticipate getting a key player back in the mix on Friday night when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tyrese Maxey, who missed the last 18 games for the Sixers due to a fractured foot, is expected to be back on the floor Friday night.

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, they’ll continue to miss a key player as their standout forward, Brandon Ingram, will remain sidelined due to a toe injury.

The last time Ingram saw the court was on November 25, in New Orleans’ matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ingram checked in for nearly 18 minutes, draining two of his six shots for eight points. Since that night, Ingram has missed the Pelicans’ last 15 games.

Ingram might be on track to return soon, but he won’t be back as early as Friday against the Sixers.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ryan Young, Ingram is working on his confidence and explosiveness as he remains in recovery.

"Confidence in pushing off," Ingram said when asked what’s holding him back. "Confidence in being back to who I want to be. Trying to be explosive, trying to just be myself. That's the biggest thing. If I don't feel like myself, then I know it's not time to be on the floor."

The Sixers and the Pelicans will wrap up their two-game regular season series next Monday in Philadelphia. Ingram’s status for that game remains unclear at the moment.

The Rest of the Report

Herbert Joes - QUESTIONABLE (Return to Competition Reconditioning)

E.J. Liddell - OUT (ACL Injury Recovery)

Larry Nance Jr. - DOUBTFUL (Neck Spasm)

Dereon Seabron - OUT (G LEAGUE)

The Sixers and the Pelicans are set to tip off at 8:30 PM ET.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.