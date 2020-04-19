All76ers
Top Stories
News

Despite Signing With Pelicans, JJ Redick and 76ers Had Mutual Interest in Reuniting

Justin Grasso

Nearly three years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were on the hunt for a seasoned veteran to come in and lead their young roster. After considering multiple options, the Sixers landed veteran sharpshooter, JJ Redick, with a one-year deal.

At the time, it seemed Redick's chances of staying in Philly beyond that lone season were slim. However, Redick's contributions to a team that caught fire and unexpectedly made it to the playoffs convinced the Sixers to bring him back on another one-year deal.

After spending two seasons in Philly, Redick was once again an impending free agent as the 2019 offseason approached. As a good chunk of the Sixers' roster was on expiring deals, significant changes were expected to be made.

It was unclear if Redick was in the Sixers' plans beyond the 2019 postseason, but the veteran guard made it apparent that he would like to finish his career in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Redick ended up signing with the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Did the Sixers simply want to move on from Redick? Or did the veteran guard change his mind about coming back to Philly? Apparently, neither factored into the equation. There was mutual interest in a reunion between Redick and the Sixers, but it seems Philly's direction caused them to lose a bidding war with New Orleans.

"I've said this before, this is not a knock on New Orleans, but I would've loved to have been back and finish my career in Philly," Redick told Derek Bodner and Rich Hofman of Sixers Beat. "Elton [Brand] was transparent with me. It wasn't like he said, 'we don't want you back.' He said, 'we want you back.' Philly made an offer. You can read between the lines a little bit, and I got a sense that they wanted to be bigger across the board."

No kidding. While Redick's skill set was an excellent fit with the Sixers, he surely didn't meet the physical description of the 76ers' 2019-2020 roster. Throughout the 2019 offseason, the Sixers prioritized height and defense. Redick, who is a six-foot-four shooter, must not have received a favorable offer from Philly. Therefore, he started a new beginning with a young and talented Pelicans team over in New Orleans.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Michael Rubin Celebrates Early Success of 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin recently celebrated the success of his virtual charity, the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris is Keeping a Quarantine Beard

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently said he refuses to shave his beard or get a haircut until the NBA returns to action.

Justin Grasso

JJ Redick Doesn't Believe Brett Brown is a Problem for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has taken on a lot of criticism lately. However, former Sixer JJ Redick recently defended his old coach.

Justin Grasso

Where Could 76ers Finish the Season? NBA's 'Bubble-City' Far From Decided

The NBA has had discussions about wrapping up the season in a 'Bubble-City.' However, the idea and rumored locations are far from decided.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Refuses to Rule Out Anything

Will the 76ers return to the court to resume the season? NBA Commissioner Adam Silver truly won't rule anything out.

Justin Grasso

NBA, NBAPA Agree on 25% Pay Reduction for Players

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan’s Enormous Chicago Estate Won't Come Off the Market

One could argue that the NBA is the house that Michael Jordan built. And while people can’t wait for the Bulls and MJ documentary the Last Dance, Jordan himself has been waiting a long time for someone to buy this house.

Justin Grasso

NBA, WNBA Team up With Fanatics to Sell Team-Themed Masks

A collaboration between Fanatics, the NBA, and WNBA will help generate money to benefit communities that are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Guard JJ Redick Reveals He Almost Quit While Playing at Duke

Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran JJ Redick recently revealed that he almost quit playing basketball while at Duke.

Justin Grasso

Steph Curry Tested for COVID-19 Before Warriors' Matchup vs. 76ers

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry missed last month's game against the 76ers with an illness. As it turns out, he was getting tested for COVID-19 at the time.

Justin Grasso