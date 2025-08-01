Pelicans Make Announcement About Ex-Sixers First-Rounder
Jaden Springer has a new NBA home.
The former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick has recently agreed to terms on a new deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced on Thursday night.
via @PelicansNBA: Welcome to New Orleans, Jaden Springer!
Springer was believed to have a lot of upside in Philadelphia. When he entered the NBA, Springer was just 18, coming off one season at Tennessee.
In college, Springer started a little more than half of his games, averaging 26 minutes of action on the court. He posted averages of 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists. He shot 47 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc.
As expected, Springer didn’t get much action with the Sixers during his first year with the team. He appeared in just two games, spending most of his time in Delaware with the G League’s Blue Coats.
In year two, Springer saw the court for 16 games with the Sixers. He played mostly garbage time minutes. It wasn’t until the 2023-2024 NBA season that Springer averaged more than 10 minutes of action. In the 32 games he played, Springer averaged four points and two rebounds. He shot 39 percent from the field.
The Sixers traded Springer to the Boston Celtics. He didn’t have much of a role in Boston, but he was on the championship-winning 2024 squad, gaining valuable experience.
During his first full season with the Celtics, Springer was traded to the Houston Rockets, who waived him, leading Springer to sign with the rebuilding Utah Jazz. After 17 games with the Jazz, the young veteran was waived in the offseason.
The ex-Sixers first-rounder will look to make the Pelicans’ final roster, in hopes of carving out a steady role for himself. At just 22 years old, Springer has proven to have a lot of upside on the defensive end of the floor.
