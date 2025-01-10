Pelicans Make Zion Williamson Announcement Before 76ers Matchup
Friday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans will miss some notable star power. Although the Sixers anticipated playing against the former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, the Pelicans made a shocking announcement on Friday evening.
Williamson has been suspended for one game. He will serve his suspension in Philadelphia on Friday.
“Pelicans have suspended forward Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies, announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. Zion will miss tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will rejoin the team tomorrow,” the team wrote on X.
“This one game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards. His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him,” Pelicans executive David Griffin wrote. “He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I’m confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor.”
The Pelicans haven’t gotten much out of Zion this season. After he missed the season opener against the Chicago Bulls, Williams appeared in five straight games, averaging 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists during that stretch.
Despite his personal contributions, the Pelicans won just two of those five games. On November 3, Williamson missed his second game of the season due to an injury. From early November up until January 7, Williamson played in just one game. He was battling a hamstring strain.
When Williamson returned to the court on January 7, he checked in for 27 minutes. The star forward scored 22 points while coming down with six rebounds and dishing out four assists. The Pelicans dropped the matchup against Minnesota with a seven-point loss.
In the following game, the Pelicans hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. Williamson got the night off. Unfortunately, the Pelicans couldn’t collect a win in his absence. The Pelicans are on a two-game losing streak heading into Philly on Friday after they suffered a 19-point loss against the Blazers.
Willie Green Discusses Zion
Shortly after the Pelicans made their shocking announcement, New Orleans head coach Willie Green addressed reporters, fielding questions about Zion’s sudden suspension.
“He apologized for his mistakes,” the head coach said. “He’s taken accountability. For us, we put the statement out, and we move forward and get ready for tonight’s game.”
According to reports, Williamson was late for a team activity ahead of Friday’s game. Green was later asked whether this was a one-time occasion or something that had happened before.
“There were several occasions that led up to this,” Green added. “You know, that’s how we got to this decision.”
As far as Williamson goes, he released a statement of his own.
“I take full responsibility for this suspension,” said the star forward. “I’ve worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to Mrs. Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”
The 7-31 Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, and potentially Dejounte Murray on Friday.
