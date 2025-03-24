Pelicans Resting Key Player vs Sixers After Making NBA History
CJ McCollum had a big day against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The veteran guard entered the matchup ranked 19th in NBA history for three-pointers made. After a big performance against Detroit on the road, McCollum moved up the chart, surpassing Jason Kidd.
Now, McCollum is 18th all-time with 1,989 threes. He trails a current Sixers player, Eric Gordon, along with a former Sixers player, Buddy Hield, who now competes for the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is next on the list for McCollum to challenge, as he’s 95 threes away.
Monday night won’t be an opportunity for McCollum to build on his all-time number. According to the official NBA injury report, the Pelicans will rest the veteran guard against the Sixers in New Orleans.
The matchup against the Sixers on Monday marks the first time McCollum will miss a matchup since March 9. At the time, the Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies and came up short with a 107-104 loss.
Since then, McCollum has appeared in seven straight games. He’s been posting averages of 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 41 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from deep.
McCollum’s recent outing against the Pistons resulted in a 40-point effort. He nearly notched a double-double as he racked up seven assists in the playmaking department.
Heading into Monday’s game, the Pelicans are on a two-game skid. They sit at 19-53 on the year. Meanwhile, the Sixers are tied for a league-high four-game losing streak. They place 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-48 record.