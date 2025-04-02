Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Decision Could Have Major Impact on Sixers
With NBA teams finding themselves officially eliminated for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season, it’s become the time of year when struggling organizations decide to shut down key players to avoid further setbacks and likely help with better draft positioning. The New Orleans Pelicans recently did just that with two of their key players.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pelicans have shut down the All-Star forward Zion Williamson and the standout guard, CJ McCollum, for the remainder of their schedule. It’s a decision that could have a big impact on the Philadelphia 76ers, who find themselves in a similar spot.
This year, the Pelicans and the Sixers have battled notable injuries, preventing them from being able to find their stride. Eventually, it was evident that neither team had a favorable shot at making the playoffs.
Heading into their Wednesday night outing against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Pelicans are 21-54. They are 14th in the Western Conference, trailing only the Utah Jazz.
As for the Sixers, they are 23-53. Although they’ve been swapping spots with the Brooklyn Nets as of late, a two-game win streak for Brooklyn has allowed the Sixers to have a two-game cushion in the lottery standings. They are still at risk for losing their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the odds are shifting in the right direction.
Catching the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and the Jazz are unlikely scenarios for the Sixers. New Orleans, however, is within reach. With a ninth-straight loss against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, the Sixers are within 1.5 games of the fourth lottery position.
The absence of Williamson and McCollum against a strong schedule to close out the year certainly won’t work in the Sixers’ favor. Either way, they have a 42 percent chance to land in the top four, according to Tankathon. The Pelicans’ position has their top-four percentage at 48.