All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: 2020 NBA Draft Reportedly set for October 16th

Justin Grasso

Had the Philadelphia 76ers' 2019-2020 NBA season stayed its course, the 2020 NBA Draft would already be here. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the NBA back in March and forced the season into an unexpected hiatus without a return in sight.

The good news is that the NBA is planning for a return in July. After spending months preparing for a return and hoping for the best, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's plan received a 29-1 vote in favor of bringing the season back.

Now that the basics for a resumed scheduled are set, the NBA was reportedly able to set a date for the 2020 NBA Draft. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2020 NBA Draft will occur on October 16th, 2020. Initially, the draft date was supposed to be the 15th of October, but Woj's latest update shows the league pushed it back a day.

At the moment, the Sixers possess a handful of picks for this year's rookie selection --five total -- to be exact. Although the Sixers don't have their own first-round pick, they currently hold Oklahoma City Thunder's selection, which is the 22nd overall pick.

The Sixers need OKC to continue to win next month in the Orlando bubble, or else the Thunder could get their pick back, leaving the 76ers empty-handed in the first round. For the second round, the situation is different, however. In addition to holding their own second-rounder, the Sixers also have a pick from the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matisse Thybulle Discusses his Rise to Fame in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle recently talked about his first season in with the Sixers and how it was adjusting to fame.

Justin Grasso

Members of Philadelphia 76ers Acknowledged Juneteenth on Friday

Players and employees of the Philadelphia 76ers organization acknowledged Juneteenth on Friday with a series of tweets and statements.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Speaks Highly of 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid recently discussed his relationship with the team's managing partner, who Embiid speaks highly of.

Justin Grasso

76ers Can Wear Rings to Detect COVID-19 Symptoms in Disney

The NBA has given Philadelphia 76ers and other players the option to wear a ring that can detect COVID-19 symptoms while in Disney.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Works out With LeBron James in L.A.

Philadelphia 76ers starting guard Ben Simmons has been working out in L.A. And recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined the young All-Star.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Fake Crowds Are Stupidest Part of Socially Distant Sports

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: the idiocy of computer-generated crowds, the return of the Premier League and more.

SI Wire

76ers Considered One of 'Biggest Sleeper Teams'?

The Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as one of the biggest sleeper teams heading into Orlando next month for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Calls Ben Simmons 'The Perfect Athlete'

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle thinks highly of his All-Star teammate and believes he's "the perfect athlete."

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, JJ Redick Discussed Kawhi Leonard's Dagger During Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris revealed that over the pandemic, he and former Sixers' guard JJ Redick found out that Kawhi Leonard traveled during last year's critical playoff moment during Game 7 against the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris is Motivated to Resume the Season Next Month

As some NBA players are mulling over the decision to play or not next month, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris mentions he's ready to go.

Justin Grasso