Had the Philadelphia 76ers' 2019-2020 NBA season stayed its course, the 2020 NBA Draft would already be here. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the NBA back in March and forced the season into an unexpected hiatus without a return in sight.

The good news is that the NBA is planning for a return in July. After spending months preparing for a return and hoping for the best, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's plan received a 29-1 vote in favor of bringing the season back.

Now that the basics for a resumed scheduled are set, the NBA was reportedly able to set a date for the 2020 NBA Draft. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2020 NBA Draft will occur on October 16th, 2020. Initially, the draft date was supposed to be the 15th of October, but Woj's latest update shows the league pushed it back a day.

At the moment, the Sixers possess a handful of picks for this year's rookie selection --five total -- to be exact. Although the Sixers don't have their own first-round pick, they currently hold Oklahoma City Thunder's selection, which is the 22nd overall pick.

The Sixers need OKC to continue to win next month in the Orlando bubble, or else the Thunder could get their pick back, leaving the 76ers empty-handed in the first round. For the second round, the situation is different, however. In addition to holding their own second-rounder, the Sixers also have a pick from the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_