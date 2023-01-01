Philadelphia 76ers: 2023 New Year's Resolutions for Each Player

Following a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on New Year’s Eve, the Philadelphia 76ers will get the first day of the year off before re-taking the floor on Monday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans for a rematch of Friday’s game.

As the Sixers enter the 2023 portion of the season officially, let’s map out some resolutions for Philadelphia’s roster as they continue their title campaign for the year.

Better Playoff Impact

James Harden definitely boosted the Sixers’ title odds when he joined the team via trade last season, as he instantly became their best ball-handler and playmaker. Unfortunately, Harden’s run in the playoffs ended on a sour note. After averaging 21 points and 11 assists while draining 33 percent from three in 21 regular season games with the Sixers, Harden averaged just 19 points and nine assists in the postseason. During Philadelphia’s elimination game against Miami in the second round last year, Harden underwhelmed with just 11 points and nine assists in 42 minutes. The hope is that a full season and long-term health with the Sixers this year will help Harden have a better impact in the postseason.

Staying Healthy for the Postseason

Embiid has proven at this point in his career that he’s one of the most dominant players in the league. He made an MVP case over the last two seasons and is working on a third this year. The only thing stopping Embiid from reaching his ultimate goal is good health in the playoffs. He hasn’t been fortunate to have that over the last two playoff runs. Perhaps, 2023 will be different.

Getting Back to Playing Like an Emerging All-Star

A fractured foot derailed Tyrese Maxey’s early All-Star campaign this year. After missing 18 straight games, Maxey finally returned to the floor on Friday. It’s going to take some time for the young guard to shake the rust and start playing like the rising star he was between last season and the start of the 2022-2023 season.

Keep Shooting Volume High and Consistent

The veteran forward has always been a reliable shooter from beyond the arc, but over the last two seasons, Harris averaged just 3.6 threes per game. This year, that number’s up to 5.4 attempts per game. And his deep shooting average has gone from 38 percent to 40 percent on higher volume. Doc Rivers wanted this version of Tobias Harris for the last two seasons. He’s finally got it. Now, Harris just has to keep it up in the new year.

De’Anthony Melton

Turn Into the Sixers’ Bench Leader

For the last 19 games he’s appeared in, Melton has started for the Sixers. The assumption is that at some point, Melton will return to Philadelphia’s bench when Tyrese Maxey is back to one-hundred percent. In the event that happens, Melton will be viewed as the guy who could take the inconsistent bench unit to another level with his defensive dominance and his ability to score and be a playmaker.

Get Healthy

I know Sixers fans are begging for PJ Tucker to score more and have more of an offensive impact. He’s never been a high-volume shooter, so that’s not necessarily a realistic expectation. But in order for Tucker to score more in even on a lower scale than desired, he needs to get healthy. Recently, Tucker revealed he’s been dealing with a pinched nerve. Clearly, that’s a setback that would affect the way he shoots.

Stay Aggressive in All Areas

When Shake Milton’s confident as a three-level scorer, every aspect of his offensive game unlocks. Sometimes, Milton relies too much on attacking the basket, causing him to neglect his jumper. A confident Shake Milton is a reliable Shake Milton. And the Sixers need the young veteran to consistently impact the game when he takes the floor.

Keep Shooting Threes

Georges Niang is by far Philadelphia’s most reliable high-volume three-point shooter off the bench. The Sixers simply need the veteran forward to keep making it rain from deep in the new year.

Danuel House Jr.

Find Comfort Within the System

House was one of the Sixers’ key acquisitions in the offseason. There are times when the veteran looks out of place on both ends of the floor, likely a result of him still getting adjusted in the Sixers’ system. House has frequently mentioned that the team’s a work in progress throughout the first stretch of the year. So, it’s key for the reserve to find comfort within the team’s system.

Get Back on Par With Offensive Success

Montrezl Harrell played his best ball under Doc Rivers in previous years. During his final two seasons with the Clippers, Harrell averaged 18 points on the offensive end. This year, Harrell’s averaged five points in 30 outings. Granted, he’s seen fewer minutes, but that’s a result of his inability to be on par with his previous offensive performances. Over the last two seasons, Harrell’s made over 70 percent of his shots at the rim with every team he’s played for. This year on the Sixers, Harrell’s struggled in that department, draining just 59 percent of those shots. The big man’s resolution for 2023 should be getting back on par with finding success in the paint.

Find Ways to be More Impactful on Offense

The defensive standout’s offensive transformation hasn’t come this season. While Thybulle had a couple of impressive performances this year, he’s averaged just two points while making 31 percent of his threes. If Thybulle can consistently find a way to have more of an impact on the offensive end, he’ll turn into a key contributor when the postseason rolls around.

Stay Ready

At the moment, Korkmaz is on the outside looking in at the Sixers’ rotation. He should have a goal to be ready to take advantage of any minutes that come his way in the future.

Show and Prove

The third-year former second-round pick worked his way from a late selection in the 2020 NBA Draft to a two-way signee, to somebody that’s on a standard NBA contract, picking up key minutes off the bench every now and then. Doc Rivers has gone back and forth on Reed and Harrell when the other struggles. Right now, Reed’s in the doghouse, patiently waiting for another chance. When he gets that opportunity, the young center needs to convince his coaching staff he belongs on the floor when Joel Embiid’s off of it. Rivers mentioned that neither backup big man has proven they are the surefire option yet this year. If Reed can be consistent on offense and clean up his fouling, there is a reality where he becomes a reliable bench piece.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.