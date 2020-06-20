On Friday, June 20th, the Philadelphia 76ers did something they typically haven't done in the past. All workers of the team's management group, Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, were given the day off to reflect and renew their commitment to fostering a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion, and equality on the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth, which is also known as "Freedom Day," remembers the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy. With everything going on around the United States of America today, the Sixers and other NBA organizations have come to realize that Juneteenth should be recognized like every other holiday moving forward.

In order to educate fans on the important date, the 76ers' social media team tweeted out a critical graphic offering some quick facts about Juneteenth. Also, a few 76ers players took to Twitter to acknowledge Juneteenth as well. Veteran guard Josh Richardson and veteran forward Tobias Harris sent out some tweets.

Meanwhile, one of the newest 76ers on the team, Glenn Robinson III, told a crucial story of his pertaining to the time he was racially profiled by Police, which the team released on Juneteenth. "My dad helped me get a Porsche Panamera, and I'm driving it back home [on the night I got drafted]," Robinson said.

"My two friends are in the car, all three of us are black, and I ended up getting pulled over." As the officer recognized GRIII because he just got drafted -- the former draft pick out of Michigan wasn't thrilled with the idea of being recognized after getting pulled over as the officer was curious as to "why a black man was in a Porsche."

"There are situations that occur like that every single day for us," Robinson continued. "Waking up as a black man, these are things that we have to think about that we shouldn't. We have to move a certain way -- others don't. That's all we wanna be able to do. When I drive past Police as a black man, you don't feel comfortable -- every one of us, I know. Those are the small details of [how we] shouldn't have to live our life."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_