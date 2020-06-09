All76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Can't Afford to Lose Glenn Robinson III in Free Agency?

Justin Grasso

Before the NBA trade deadline froze all transactions back in February, the Philadelphia 76ers struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors in order to acquire Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks. The Sixers spent multiple second-round picks for the future to acquire some reliable shooters who were having career years in Golden State.

Unfortunately, when the 2019-2020 season officially wraps up, though, Burks and Robinson owe nothing to the Sixers. And both veterans can walk free into free agency if they please. While the 76ers acquired GRIII and Alec Burks with a short-term goal, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes argues the Sixers cannot afford to lose Robinson after this season and will need to do all they can to retain him.

The Case for Keeping GRIII

"Of the [Sixers] four unrestricted free agents, the choice really comes down to Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, both acquired via trade from the Warriors in February. Robinson looks like the more valuable of the two, particularly for a Sixers team that won't have many shots available for role players." 

"Burks leads him in points per game for 2019-20 (15.1 to 11.8), but Robinson's 57.6 true shooting percentage tops Burks' 54.9. Robinson, 26, is also two years younger and has marginally more impressive career defensive numbers. Burks can do more with the ball and has a career assist rate twice as high as Robinson's, but the Sixers just aren't in the market for high-usage support pieces. Robinson, the better shooter and defender, should be the higher priority."

A small sample size says Glenn Robinson III doesn't quite fit with the Sixers. In just 12 games, Robinson's production with the Sixers was nearly cut down in half. He went from averaging 12.9 PPG while playing 31 MPG with the Warriors to just averaging 7.4 PPG in 18 MPG with the Sixers. A frustrated and confused Robinson struggled to adjust to his new situation with the Sixers early on.

Not only did the former Warriors forward accuse Brett Brown of not explaining his role on the team to him upon being traded, but Robinson also questioned why the 76ers traded for him in the first place during an interview with Basketball Insiders. The veteran forward might've been getting slightly more comfortable with the Sixers before the NBA's season was suspended, but returning to Philly beyond this season is far from a guarantee for Robinson.

[RELATED: GRIII Launches Fundraising Campaign Through ARI Foundation]

Coming off of a career season with the Warriors, Robinson could be an intriguing free agent for many teams in a market that lacks many notable stars. Considering the Sixers will be strapped for cash this offseason after offering multiple major contracts last year, affording Robinson might not be possible or even worth it. A lot can change over the next few months, but at this moment, it seems Robinson won't be with the Sixers for very long -- and they should be in decent enough shape to compete with or without him next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

