76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Could Be Without Al Horford vs. Brooklyn Nets Monday

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into a tricky situation on Monday. As they are still in New York, set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday afternoon, the Sixers could potentially be short-handed once again.

By now, we're already well-aware of the fact that the Sixers will be without their superstar center, Joel Embiid. As the big man dislocated his finger, which led to a torn ligament diagnosis a couple of weeks back, Embiid had to undergo surgery on his hand.

At this point, Embiid is making good progress as he works on getting back, but there's zero chance he takes the court on Monday as he's already ruled out. That has been the theme over the last few games, and will probably continue for at least another week or so.

As of late, Embiid has been replaced by Al Horford in the starting lineup. Considering Horford has tons of experience at the center position, it made sense for Philly to shift him over to Embiid's spot as the All-Star heals from his hand injury.

A Joel Embiid-less lineup is far from ideal for the Sixers. Having a lineup without Embiid and Al Horford, though, could really get ugly. And at this point, the Sixers could be heading down that road on Monday.

During Saturday night's game against the New York Knicks, Al Horford took a spill and ended up experiencing some pain in his hand. Though the veteran did remain in the game, his status for Monday's matchup remains unclear.

"We'll see where we're at tomorrow," Horford said on Saturday night, following the win over the Knicks. "It's pretty sore right now. . . It's definitely uncomfortable. In this game, you always play through injuries and things like that. I just wanted to make sure that I did what I could. We'll see where I'm at tomorrow, and hopefully good to go for Monday."

As of Monday morning, there still hasn't been any update for Horford's game status. The Sixers will tip off with the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center at 3:00 pm EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Josh Richardson Sends a Shoutout to Knicks' Wayne Ellington

76ers guard Josh Richardson recently traded compliments with Knicks veteran, Wayne Ellington on Twitter, following their matchup.

Justin Grasso

76ers Finally Snap Losing Streak on Road vs. Knicks Saturday

After losing six-straight games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers have finally defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Shows Appreciation for Al Horford's Leadership

76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been grateful for Al Horford's leadership as of late.

Justin Grasso

76ers Preparing Matisse Thybulle for Important Playoff Role

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown wants to make sure the rookie, Matisse Thybulle, is ready for whatever come playoff time.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Explains Sixers' Six Men on the court mistake

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown explains his team's mistake of having too many guys on the court Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Draws JJ Redick Comparisons vs. Bulls

76ers reserve wing Furkan Korkmaz reminded his head coach of JJ Redick on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Catches Fire Off the Bench vs. Chicago Bulls

76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz gave Philly life off the bench on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Among Top NBA Jersey Sales

Philadelphia 76ers young stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been among the top jersey sales in the NBA so far this season.

Justin Grasso

Tracy McGrady Begs for 76ers to Trade for Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose could be on the trade block, and former NBA star Tracy McGrady wants the 76ers to snag him.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Still in the Mix for Robert Covington

Some rumors around the NBA indicate the Philadelphia 76ers still have interest in a potential reunion with veteran guard, Robert Covington.

Justin Grasso