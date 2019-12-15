The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road on Saturday in preparation for a Sunday night showdown with their distant neighbors, the Brooklyn Nets. As of late, the 76ers have been playing well, but they haven't exactly been all that healthy.

After getting their starting shooting guard Josh Richardson back in the mix, the Sixers were fortunate to have their original starting lineup back together for the first time in weeks. Unfortunately, that situation lasted just one game.

As Sixers veteran big man Al Horford experienced some pain in his left knee and left hamstring during the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, he hasn't been able to get back on the floor to play since.

The former Boston Celtic wanted to try and give it a go while the Sixers played Horford's former team, but his body wasn't feeling right during pregame warmups. Therefore, the 33-year-old veteran decided it would be best if he sat out on Thursday.

On Friday, the Sixers went back home to the Wells Fargo Center to face the New Orleans Pelicans, and Horford was dealing with the same issue. Except for that time around, he didn't even attempt to take his status down to the wire. Instead, the Sixers ruled Horford out in the early afternoon and listed him as 'day-to-day' on the injury report.

Now, as Sunday rolls around, the Sixers' forward/center is Questionable for the game against Brooklyn. While the Sixers have done well without their veteran forward, winning their last two games, it's clear they could use the veteran leadership on the floor at times.

Although they could use Horford, it doesn't mean they will rush him back though. Being that it's still early on in the season, the Sixers are going to do all they can to prevent bigger injuries when it comes to soft-tissue setbacks. Therefore, Horford will more than likely not see the floor until he's one-hundred percent.