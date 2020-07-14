All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: Al Horford has Stood out to Brett Brown Recently

Justin Grasso

Year one with the Philadelphia 76ers hasn't exactly been ideal for the veteran big man, Al Horford. After inking a wealthy four-year deal with the Sixers, Horford was excited to join one of his former rivals. However, his fit alongside the two superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, raised questions at first. And throughout the year, we found out why.

Questions surrounding the fit between the three players mentioned above were proven to be warranted. And at a point, Brett Brown was left with no choice but to have Horford come off the bench midway through the year. Although Horford wasn't thrilled with his new role -- the idea worked -- but injuries made the situation short-lived.

Now that the Sixers are entirely healthy heading into the season's restart in Orlando, Brown is left with the same situation once again. And as he tests a starting lineup, which places Simmons at power forward, it seems Horford could see himself coming off the bench again when the postseason rolls around.

But that hasn't killed the veteran's spirit. A few practices into training camp 2.0 and Brown credits Horford for what he has put on display so far in practice. "What I've been most impressed with is [Al Horford] being vocal [and] his level of competitiveness," Brown stated on Tuesday before the team tipped off for another practice.

"There is a physicality, there is toughness, and there is a voice that you just feel," Brown continued. "We've played a fair bit of five on five trying to keep the group's spirit and perspective at a place that is realistic, and I feel like Al [Horford] has jumped into that environment in a significant way. I feel like his mood, spirit, toughness, his voice. . . he's been very physical in the games, and it has stood out to me." 

Throughout the year, Brown and the Sixers' front office continually made it clear that the addition of Al Horford was supposed to help the team become better suited for the playoffs. While Horford might not be thrilled to be excluded from the starting lineup, he understands the situation. And if his health holds up, and he remains physical and competitive, Horford could very much become the Sixers' 'X-factor' in this year's postseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Bubble Hotline Received 'Multiple Tips' for Violations in Orlando

The NBA's anonymous tips hotline has reportedly received multiple tips, as some players have violated the rules in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Is Brett Brown's Minutes Plan for Joel Embiid Still on Track?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown set a minutes plan for Joel Embiid a couple of months ago. Are the plans still the same?

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Isn't Worried About Position Titles

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is hardly worried about losing his title as the team's starting point guard down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Richaun Holmes Breaks Orlando Bubble Rules

Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Richaun Holmes became the first NBA player to break the Orlando bubble rules this week.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III Dealing With a Back Injury in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing Glenn Robinson III is currently experiencing back discomfort as the team ramps up practice in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Is Brett Brown Moving Simmons Away From Point Guard?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown seems to be finished experimenting with Ben Simmons as the team's starting point guard this season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Won't Wear a Message on his Jersey

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid doesn't plan to wear a message on his jersey fighting social injustice this summer.

Justin Grasso

Harris Continues to Watch Boban, Luka's Friendship Flourish in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris continues to watch Boban Marjanovic form a close friendship with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic while in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Won't Make Jersey Adjustments in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Al Horford revealed he won't find a phrase to wear on the back of his jersey during the NBA's restart in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Conditioning Stood Out to Brett Brown in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood out to Brett Brown this weekend as the team participated in their first two practice sessions.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam