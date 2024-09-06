Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Pokes Fun at Young Veteran
Recently, young Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tyrese Maxey and Ricky Councy IV took a trip together. With NBA training camp opening in just a few weeks, the young Sixers are getting in some vacation time after a busy summer turns into a busy fall and winter.
The Sixers offered a peek at Maxey and Council’s trip on their official X account and decided to poke fun at Council’s fashion sense.
The one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey piled on with a post of his own.
“Socks on the boat is ridiculous,” Maxey wrote on X.
This year, Council is heading into his sophomore season with the Sixers. While he was one of the team’s rookies last season, splitting time with the main roster and its G League affiliate in Delaware, Council could be working his way into the rotation if he has a strong training camp and preseason.
Last year, Council’s rookie season featured 32 appearances with the Sixers. Spending an average of nine minutes on the court per game, Council produced five points and one rebound per game. He knocked down 48 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 38 percent of his threes.
With Council searching for a bigger role in 2024-2025, he’s spending offseason time with the right veteran. Since joining the Sixers in 2020, Tyrese Maxey has been a relentless worker who improved every season. Although he had spotty minutes during his rookie season, Maxey became a full-time starter during his second season.
Since then, Maxey has gone on to earn the starting point guard role and became the NBA’s Most Improved Player with an All-Star nod in 2024.
Soon, the young veterans will be back on the floor preparing for the 2024-2025 season.