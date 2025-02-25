Philadelphia 76ers Announce Injury Update for Veteran Guard
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers brought in an array of veterans to put around the team's newly-formed big three. Among those was Eric Gordon, a proven complementary piece who could provide floor spacing around the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
Gordon's tenure with the Sixers got off to a slow start, but he started to find a groove in the second half of the season. Injuries to numerous players resulted in more playing time for the veteran guard, which also led to an increase in production.
Across 17 games in the month of January, Gordon put together his best stretch with the Sixers. He averaged just under 10 points per game while shooting an impressive 52.6% from beyond the arc. Gordon's shooting, along with strong defensive showings, provided a much-needed boost for a team looking to climb the standings.
Unfortunately for Gordon, he ended up being among those on the Sixers to be hit with the injury bug. He last played on February 9th against the Milwaukee Bucks, exiting the game early due to an injured wrist.
Following the All-Star break, head coach Nick Nurse stated the team was seeking for options for Gordon in regards to this injury. On Tuesday evening, the team provided further updates. The Sixers guard will undergo surgery on his wrist Wednesday.
Per the Sixers: "Following consultations with several specialists, Eric Gordon will undergo surgery on his right wrist tomorrow."
Following surgery, more updates will be provided regarding his status. As of now, there is still no timetable of a possible return this season.