Ben Simmons Not Listed on Injury Report vs. Pacers

Justin Grasso

The last game of 2019 for the Philadelphia 76ers will take place in Indiana. With New Year's Eve finally here, the Sixers are set to close out the decade with an Eastern Conference showdown with the Indiana Pacers.

As of late, the Sixers have cooled down after notching their most significant win of the year. The Christmas day blowout over the Milwaukee Bucks was one to remember. But the two follow-up performances by the Sixers were two to forget.

Now on a two-game losing streak, the Sixers got off on the wrong foot during their tough four-game road stretch. On Tuesday, they are looking to bounce back as they take on a team, which they already defeated about a month ago.

The last time the Sixers and the Pacers matched up, Philly didn't have their starting lineup healthy. As their shooting guard, Josh Richardson, healed from a lower-body injury, the Sixers were forced to throw Furkan Korkmaz in as a starter.

This time around, though, the Sixers are fortunate to have their starting lineup back in one piece. That almost wasn't the case, though. On Monday, Sixers' starting point guard Ben Simmons missed the early afternoon shootaround in Miami due to sickness.

As illness has affected the Sixers' locker room quite often over the last year or so, it was unclear if Simmons was going to get the opportunity to play or not on Tuesday. According to the 8:30 NBA Injury Report on Monday, though, Simmons wasn't listed.

Therefore, the Sixers should have everybody available, minus their injured rookie, Matisse Thybulle. As Thybulle is currently dealing with a bruised knee, he will have to sit out for another week before being re-evaluated. Other than that, the Sixers are healthy.

