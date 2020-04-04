All76ers
Top Stories
News

Re-Visiting Ben Simmons' Latest Presser Before NBA Suspended the Season

Justin Grasso

The tip-off was less than an hour away. The Philadelphia 76ers were gearing up for their first home matchup in over a week. For the entire four-game West Coast road trip beforehand, the Sixers played without their two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Embiid was cleared for return, while Simmons was placed under another multi-week timeline before he would be re-evaluated again. Three weeks was the target point on March 11th. This past Wednesday would've been the time the Sixers updated us on Simmons' status with his back injury.

But that didn't happen, for obvious reasons. Hours after Simmons spoke publicly for the first time in weeks; the NBA suspended the season. Soon enough, it will be a month since basketball has been played. Overall, the situation is highly unfortunate for the NBA.

For Simmons, however, it could end up being a blessing in disguise. The All-Star guard was dealing with a lower-back impingement after going up for a rebound in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After leaving the court early on in the first quarter, Simmons never made it back out again.

“I felt the pinch in my back during the game," Simmons described weeks later. "I tried to continue through it a little bit, but obviously knew something was bothering me too much, so I went back to the locker room." Simmons was ordered to participate in a rehab program for his back after receiving a diagnosis.

Although the Sixers refused to issue a timetable for Simmons' return, the franchise remained optimistic about the idea of having the third-year guard back in time for the playoffs, which would've been in a few weeks. 

"I can't give you dates or timelines [on a return]," Simmons said three weeks ago. "I'm doing well; rehab's been great. I'm progressing, staying in there and doing what I can to come back one-hundred percent. I'm not here to sit out and wait. When I'm healthy, I'll be playing." 

Unfortunately, for the time being, Simmons has no choice but to sit out and wait. The good news is that he's not alone in this situation, though. Assuming Simmons would be back in time for the scheduled playoffs initially in April, was somewhat of a longshot.

Knowing the suspension could drag out until June or July could really offer the Sixers an advantage as Simmons could very well be finished with his rehab in time. 

Three weeks ago, the Sixers point guard mentioned he was feeling "much better" compared to how he was feeling two weeks before his presser. Now that he's able to rest without rushing through his healing process, it seems there's a high chance he makes it to that one-hundred percent mark if/when the NBA season resumes.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA News: Several 'High-Profile' Players Will Compete in HORSE on ESPN

Hosting a game of HORSE on ESPN will be the NBA's latest attempt at entertaining fans.

Justin Grasso

NBA: What We've Learned About Donald Trump's Saturday Conference Call

On Saturday, President Donald Trump held a conference call among all major sports commissioners, including NBA's Adam Silver.

Justin Grasso

NBA Legend Kober Bryant Elected to Hall of Fame

Justin Grasso

Worst-Case Scenario Happens for Sixers in 2020 NBA Playoffs Simulation

Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro recently simulated the 2020 NBA Playoffs, and the worst-case scenario happens for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Report: NBA Could Follow China's CBA And Shut This Season Down

The NBA has kept a close eye on the Chinese Basketball Association, and after hearing about their shutdown, the NBA is angling towards the same direction.

Justin Grasso

How 76ers Are Helping With COVID-19 Relief in Philadelphia

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers have done a lot so far for COVID-19 relief in the city of Philly.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Teams up With Organization for COVID-19 Relief

Sixers center Joel Embiid recently teamed up with Managing Partners Josh Harris, and David Blitzer to donate for COVID-19 relief.

Justin Grasso

Is Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Best NBA Player on TikTok?

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle has received a lot of credit for his TikTok skills, but is he the best in the NBA on the app?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Was NHL's Approach to COVID-19 Testing Better Than the NBA's?

How the NHL's approach to COVID-19 was slightly different than the NBA's.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Playoffs: Is a Las Vegas Tournament the Only Option Left?

Where will the 2020 NBA Playoffs be played? There are talks about Las Vegas being the end all, be all destination.

Justin Grasso