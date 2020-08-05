Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards early as he suffered an injury. While there wasn't any distinct moment Simmons got injured, the Sixers' All-Star did appear to have a slight limp as he came off the court during the third quarter.

Almost immediately, Simmons followed members of the Sixers' medical staff back to the team's locker room down in Orlando, Florida. Shortly after, 76ers General Manager Elton Brand also went back to check out and see what was going on.

Initial reports indicated that Simmons was dealing with a left knee injury. Seeing him able to walk back to the locker room was a promising sign, but the early reports didn't offer anything positive as the Sixers star was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Wizards.

Simmons still has yet to receive a diagnosis for his injury, but ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered a promising update on the All-Star. Per Wojnarowski, Simmons doesn't appear to have any swelling in his knee. Also, he doesn't seem to be dealing with any significant pain -- if any at all right now, either.

While Simmons' absence from the fourth quarter remains a concern, Wojnarowski did consider the initial details of the injury to be "encouraging." For now, though, the Sixers will continue to evaluate Simmons' knee to find an official diagnosis for his setback.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_