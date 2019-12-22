76ers Break Losing Streak With a Win vs. Wizards

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- A nightmarish three-game losing streak for the Philadelphia 76ers made it feel like the sky was falling in the City of Brotherly Love. First, they took a blowout loss on the road in Brooklyn with a poor defensive effort in the paint. Then, the Sixers followed up with a close, but a frustrating loss to the Miami Heat at home.

Although they kept it interesting with the Heat, Miami was able to expose the Sixers' inability to score against the zone defense. With that knowledge, the Dallas Mavericks applied the zone to their gameplan two nights later and convincingly defeated the Sixers.

With three-straight losses in the books, the 76ers had the opportunity to bounce back with a win over the Washington Wizards. Looking at their opponent's record, you would think the Sixers could handle the Wizards with ease, but Washington already had a statement win against Philly from a few weeks back.

And knowing that the Sixers struggle to produce against zone defense as of late, the Wizards wasted no time shaking things up and testing the 76ers early on. "They probably went to the zone like four minutes in," said Sixers' forward, Tobias Harris. "I thought we made more passes and made more shots in the zone. We had a lot of offensive boards that led to baskets for us, so I thought we did a good job with that."

Harris' teammate, Ben Simmons didn't think the offensive boards made all of the difference, rather he thought the team did a much better job of moving the ball on offense. "I think that's really key to it," Simmons said, in regards to the ball movement on Saturday. "We can't hold on to it too long. It just takes a little bit of time, but everybody just has to be on the same page in terms of moving the ball."

While the Sixers had a potential scare in terms of losing the lead midway through the game, the team never entirely took their foot off the gas. Although Simmons felt the team let up a bit late in the game, the Sixers' offense fully clicked in crunch time and managed to knock down 125 total points, with a wide range of solid individual efforts.

Both Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid exceeded 20 points on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons, Al Horford, and Tobias Harris accounted for 43 points overall. The strength of opponent won't exactly get the Sixers' offense a ton of credit around the league -- but the 24-point win for Philly should be a solid confidence-builder moving forward after finding themselves in a difficult stretch.