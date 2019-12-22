76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Break Losing Streak With a Win vs. Wizards

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- A nightmarish three-game losing streak for the Philadelphia 76ers made it feel like the sky was falling in the City of Brotherly Love. First, they took a blowout loss on the road in Brooklyn with a poor defensive effort in the paint. Then, the Sixers followed up with a close, but a frustrating loss to the Miami Heat at home.

Although they kept it interesting with the Heat, Miami was able to expose the Sixers' inability to score against the zone defense. With that knowledge, the Dallas Mavericks applied the zone to their gameplan two nights later and convincingly defeated the Sixers.

With three-straight losses in the books, the 76ers had the opportunity to bounce back with a win over the Washington Wizards. Looking at their opponent's record, you would think the Sixers could handle the Wizards with ease, but Washington already had a statement win against Philly from a few weeks back.

And knowing that the Sixers struggle to produce against zone defense as of late, the Wizards wasted no time shaking things up and testing the 76ers early on. "They probably went to the zone like four minutes in," said Sixers' forward, Tobias Harris. "I thought we made more passes and made more shots in the zone. We had a lot of offensive boards that led to baskets for us, so I thought we did a good job with that."

Harris' teammate, Ben Simmons didn't think the offensive boards made all of the difference, rather he thought the team did a much better job of moving the ball on offense. "I think that's really key to it," Simmons said, in regards to the ball movement on Saturday. "We can't hold on to it too long. It just takes a little bit of time, but everybody just has to be on the same page in terms of moving the ball."

While the Sixers had a potential scare in terms of losing the lead midway through the game, the team never entirely took their foot off the gas. Although Simmons felt the team let up a bit late in the game, the Sixers' offense fully clicked in crunch time and managed to knock down 125 total points, with a wide range of solid individual efforts.

Both Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid exceeded 20 points on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons, Al Horford, and Tobias Harris accounted for 43 points overall. The strength of opponent won't exactly get the Sixers' offense a ton of credit around the league -- but the 24-point win for Philly should be a solid confidence-builder moving forward after finding themselves in a difficult stretch.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brett Brown Believes 76ers Have Lost Their Identity Lately

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has recently opened up about how the team hasn't been itself as of late.

Butler's Lack of Influence with 76ers Might've Soured Relationship

Justin Grasso

What caused Jimmy Butler and the 76ers to depart? Perhaps, a lack of influence over the team for the veteran guard.

The Heat are Loaded with Injuries vs. 76ers

Justin Grasso

The Miami Heat have quite the number of injuries as they are set to play the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid Expected to Play vs. Heat

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has returned to practice on Tuesday, and is expected to play against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Trey Burke Responds to His Father's Criticism of 76ers

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers backup guard Trey Burke recently had to shoot down his father's critical comments on his team.

Philadelphia 76ers Struggle Without Joel Embiid vs. Brooklyn Nets

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers took a bad loss on the road Sunday without their star center, Joel Embiid.

Late Fouls Can Help Ben Simmons Develop

Justin Grasso

With other teams purposely fouling Ben Simmons late, the Sixers point guard has a chance to further develop his shot.

Al Horford Questionable vs. Brooklyn Nets

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is listed as Questionable for his third-straight game on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

76ers' Norvel Pelle Draws Comparisons to Nerlens Noel

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers two-way center Norvel Pelle recently drew comparisons to Nerlens Noel after Friday's win against the Pelicans.

A Proud Brett Brown Praises Joel Embiid for His Class

Justin Grasso

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown has recently discussed how proud he is of his star center, Joel Embiid.