Over the last few months, the Philadelphia 76ers' practice facility has been closed off to non-injured players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless a player had to undergo rehab for an injury, no workouts were permitted at team facilities for any NBA franchise across the league. Recently, that changed, though.

A few weeks back, the Sixers joined many teams in opening up their practice facility in a limited fashion. Although organizations are not given the opportunity to conduct full practices just yet, players were allowed to enter the facility on a voluntary basis to participate in solo workouts with a developmental coach around.

When facilities opened up, 76ers head coach Brett Brown was not permitted to enter the Sixers' facility in Camden to coach his players -- and that rule still stands today. Soon, that will change, however. Beginning on June 23rd, Brett Brown will be permitted to "supervise" a player's individual workout, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

And as of Friday, June 12th, up to two developmental coaches can conduct a workout with a player as the NBA works towards a return. While Brown and his coaching staff haven't had the opportunity to attend workouts with players, the Sixers have participated in virtual film sessions and team meetings, essentially. Soon enough, though, the Sixers will be able to conduct a full-squad practice as training camp 2.0 is set to take place next month in Orlando, Florida, before the league restarts.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_