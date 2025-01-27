All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Call Player Up Before Lakers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have called up Ricky Council.

Justin Grasso

Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers made a bit of a shocking roster move on Sunday morning when they assigned the young veteran forward Ricky Council to the Delaware Blue Coats.

It’s been quite some time since Council collected minutes in the NBA G League.

However, the decision to assign Council to the G League wasn’t a long-term one. Shortly after wrapping up his morning in Delaware, the Sixers recalled the second-year veteran, according to a team official.

As expected, Council got the start in the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets’ G League team. He checked in for 37 minutes and shot 8-19 from the field. Three of Council’s makes came from beyond the arc.

The Sixers veteran scored a team-high 29 points against the Greensboro Swarm. He also accounted for eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a blocked shot.

Along with Council, the Sixers had two of their two-way players in the mix on Sunday.

The center, Pete Nance, checked in for 39 minutes. He produced 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

As for the veteran guard Jeff Dowtin Jr., he put up 18 points, five assists, one rebound, one steal, and two blocks in 36 minutes of action.

The Blue Coats defeated the Swarm with a score of 111-102.

This season, Council has made 36 appearances on the court for the Sixers. Coming off of the bench for all but three of those outings, Council has averaged six points and two rebounds in roughly 14 minutes of action.

With injuries piling up for the Sixers throughout the year, Council has had a steady role as of late. Since December 28, he has registered just one DNP. Seeing the court for 15 of the 16 games during that stretch, Council has been averaging 17 minutes per game.

When the Sixers host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Council is expected to be available for the team once again.

Justin Grasso
