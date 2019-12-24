Christmas Comes Early for Young Ben Simmons Fan

The Philadelphia 76ers spent a night in Detroit on Monday to take on the Pistons before heading home to gear up for their Christmas day battle with the Bucks. While it was an exciting night for the Sixers, who knocked off the Detroit Pistons 125-109, nobody was more excited than a young Sixers fan in the crowd of Pistons supporters.

Before the game, one kid in the stands attempted to meet 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons. During the shootaround, the young fan stood around with a sign that stated: "All I want for Christmas is to meet Ben Simmons" with a drawn picture of the Sixers' guard.

Unfortunately, Simmons did not catch up with the kid before the game. Typically, Simmons is locked in during the pregame shootaround, and he tends to tune out the crowd in order to remain focused on his practice. Therefore, he likely didn't see the sign.

However, by halftime, Simmons was well aware of the Christmas wish coming from the crowd and decided to give an early gift to one of his biggest supporters.

Before the game resumed in the second half, Simmons was kind enough to invite the young fan to come onto the court while he geared up for the third quarter. While they didn't get to talk for a while, Simmons did manage to take a picture and briefly chat it up before sending the excited fan back to the stands with a high-five.

All in all, Simmons' night in Detroit was quite successful. Not only did he play Santa Clause for a moment at the half, but he also gifted a ton of assists to his teammates as he notched a career-high of 17 assists to acquire another triple-double to his resume. Now all Simmons has to do is help gift Sixers fans with a win over the Bucks on Wednesday, and it will surely be a successful holiday in the city of Philadelphia.