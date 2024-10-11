Philadelphia 76ers Coach Reacts to 2025 NBA GM Survey Result
As a team with big aspirations this season, the Philadelphia 76ers were mentioned a lot during the 2025 NBA GM survey. Stars like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George were cited for numerous question, but one of the more shocking names to make an appearance was Kyle Lowry.
One of the more miscellaneous questions on the survey every year is which active player would make the best head coach. San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul was the leading vote-getter, but Lowry was among the others to get picked as well.
Aside from getting to play for his hometown, one of the reasons why Lowry signed with the Sixers was to reunite with Nick Nurse. The two had a good relationship during their time with the Toronto Raptors, most notably winning a championship in 2019.
Seeing that he's been around Lowry for years, Nurse was asked his thoughts on Lowry being picked as a possible head coach down the line. He agreed with the choice and cited some of the veteran guard's best qualities.
"He's got a couple things that I think would make him a good coach," Nurse said. "He really loves the game. He really studies the game. He knows the game. And obviously he's got a toughness level...I could very easily see him being a head coach someday."
After being a starter for most of his stint with the Sixers last season, Lowry is expected to have a different role in 2025. Nurse we'll likely deploy him at backup point guard, where he'll run the offense for the second unit. The former All-Star will provide a stabling presence when the stars are off the floor with other veterans like Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon.