Philadelphia 76ers Coach Speaks on Jared McCain After Surgery
The Philadelphia 76ers made an important announcement on Tuesday night. The team revealed its rookie guard, Jared McCain, underwent surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear.
It was a successful operation for the rookie guard.
Following Wednesday’s practice session in Camden, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed McCain’s surgery, expressing optimism moving forward.
"Listen, certainly surgery went well," Nurse told reporters. 'Very optimistic about how it went and how the recovery will be. He's obviously still trying to come to grips with all that kind of stuff. Very disappointed. I feel bad for him."
The Sixers didn’t anticipate utilizing McCain as much as they have through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 season, but their decision to trot out the rookie while shorthanded paid off, as they found out he belonged in the rotation, whether the team was fully healthy or not.
Once again, bad injury luck struck the Sixers, affecting McCain’s Rookie of the Year campaign.
Last Friday, McCain reported knee soreness to team trainers after the loss against the Pacers. An MRI revealed McCain was dealing with a serious setback. Suddenly, he’s going from thriving as an everyday rotational player to being ruled out indefinitely.
In his first 23 games this season, McCain has averaged 15 points on 46 percent shooting. While taking six threes per game, McCain has knocked down 38 percent of his long-range shots.
Whenever McCain is able to return, he’ll surely be viewed as a key role player moving forward. For the time being, the Sixers will wait patiently as he recovers from his first major injury of the year.