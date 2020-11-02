It's been a good week for the Philadelphia 76ers. After a surprisingly quiet start to the offseason, the Sixers got especially busy towards the end of October as they made changes to the front office and the coaching staff. Lately, a series of moves have been made, but none have overshadowed the hiring of Daryl Morey.

For the last 14 seasons, the 48-year-old veteran executive has been an important member of the Houston Rockets' front office. Since becoming the Rockets' General Manager in 2007, Houston has made the playoffs nine times, with two Western Conference Finals appearances. Under Morey's management, the Rockets have never had a losing season.

Although Houston intended to keep Morey around despite a disappointing 2020 playoff run, Morey decided to go out on his own terms and stepped down as the Rockets' General Manager last month. Just as they did with veteran head coach Doc Rivers, the Sixers' Managing Partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, immediately reached out to Morey in an attempt to lure him into the front office.

While Morey wasn't guaranteed to take on another NBA job, the veteran executive found it hard to pass up on the Sixers' offer. "I am humbled by the challenge and will work tirelessly to win the hearts of Philadelphia's legendary fans,” Morey said in a statement on Monday, following the announcement of his hiring. “The opportunity to work again with Doc Rivers, Elton Brand, and a stacked roster that is ready to win made this a can't miss opportunity.”

On Monday, the Sixers will introduce Daryl Morey as the team's new President of Basketball Operations with a press conference at 2 pm EST. Joining Morey will be Sixers' Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris, General Manager Elton Brand, and 76ers' head coach, Doc Rivers. Follow along on Twitter for live updates of the presser.

