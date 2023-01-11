Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to win their second game in a row as they take on the Detroit Pistons.

On Sunday, the Sixers played their first of two games against the Pistons with that match taking place in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. The match wasn't too close after the first half, with Philadelphia leading 71-54 at the end of the first two quarters.

That difference would more or less stay throughout the remainder of the game, with the Sixers leaving the Motor City on top 123-111. Tyrese Maxey went off scoring 23 points on 44 percent shooting, with James Harden scoring 20 while grabbing 11 rebounds and assists, making it his second triple-double of the season.

One of the unsung heroes over the previous few games would be Montrezl Harrell, who was filling in for the injured Joel Embiid, scoring 20 points while grabbing six boards on Sunday.

Embiid will make his return to the court after sitting out for three games with a sore left foot, along with P.J. Tucker who missed the last game with a non-COVID illness.

The Pistons did start to make the game close in the second half, outscoring Philadelphia 57-52, with Killian Hayes leading the game in scoring during the closing periods with 19 points and five assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren, amongst others, are listed as out for Tuesday's game in South Philadelphia, with the Croatian sharpshooter scoring 20 points on Sunday night.

