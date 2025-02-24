All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Star vs Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers could miss Tyrese Maxey against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Jan 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) defends Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) defends Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

An already-crowded Philadelphia 76ers injury report added another name ahead of Monday’s action against the Chicago Bulls, as Tyrese Maxey has been downgraded.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have Maxey listed as questionable on the injury report as he’s dealing with a new setback. Maxey is recovering from a right finger sprain.

For the most part, Maxey has been one of the healthiest players on the Sixers’ roster this year. Although he missed six games in a row in early November due to a hamstring strain, he only missed one game from November 20 up until February 12.

Before the All-Star break, the Sixers had a back-to-back set, which started at home against the Toronto Raptors and concluded on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

When facing the Raptors, Maxey had a knee-on-knee collision during his 40-minute shift. He finished the game, but his status for the next night was in question. Maxey was ruled out for the second time since the start of 2025 before the break.

The knee setback wasn’t a long-term concern. Once the Sixers returned to the court to host the Boston Celtics, Maxey was back on the floor for a 34-minute shift. He shot 6-10 from the field to score 16 points in a 20-point blowout loss against the Celtics.

The Sixers closed out last week’s slate with a matchup at home against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey checked in for nearly 43 minutes. While he had a strong outing, putting up 31 points and five assists, the Sixers came up short with a two-point loss.

On Monday, the Sixers hope to climb out of their seven-game slump against the Bulls. They could be facing quite a few big absences, as Maxey is joined by the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid on the injury report as questionable.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News