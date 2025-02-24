Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Star vs Chicago Bulls
An already-crowded Philadelphia 76ers injury report added another name ahead of Monday’s action against the Chicago Bulls, as Tyrese Maxey has been downgraded.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have Maxey listed as questionable on the injury report as he’s dealing with a new setback. Maxey is recovering from a right finger sprain.
For the most part, Maxey has been one of the healthiest players on the Sixers’ roster this year. Although he missed six games in a row in early November due to a hamstring strain, he only missed one game from November 20 up until February 12.
Before the All-Star break, the Sixers had a back-to-back set, which started at home against the Toronto Raptors and concluded on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
When facing the Raptors, Maxey had a knee-on-knee collision during his 40-minute shift. He finished the game, but his status for the next night was in question. Maxey was ruled out for the second time since the start of 2025 before the break.
The knee setback wasn’t a long-term concern. Once the Sixers returned to the court to host the Boston Celtics, Maxey was back on the floor for a 34-minute shift. He shot 6-10 from the field to score 16 points in a 20-point blowout loss against the Celtics.
The Sixers closed out last week’s slate with a matchup at home against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey checked in for nearly 43 minutes. While he had a strong outing, putting up 31 points and five assists, the Sixers came up short with a two-point loss.
On Monday, the Sixers hope to climb out of their seven-game slump against the Bulls. They could be facing quite a few big absences, as Maxey is joined by the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid on the injury report as questionable.
