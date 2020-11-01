SI.com
Sixers Extend Elton Brand, Move on From Alex Rucker

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are wrapping up a busy week with multiple moves. On Sunday, the Sixers extended General Manager Elton Brand just a few days after his future within Philly's front office became uncertain.

After months of searching for a potential President of Basketball Operations to oversee Brand and the rest of the Sixers' front office, Philly landed veteran executive Daryl Morey after he stepped down from the General Manager position with the Houston Rockets. 

Once it became known, Morey was going to join the Sixers' front office, many were under the assumption that Brand could seek a position with more power elsewhere. The Sixers had every intention of keeping Brand on board as Philly's GM, and they proved how valuable he is to the organization with a multi-year extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

In addition to locking Brand in with a multi-year extension, the 76ers have also continued to clean house, as promised back in August as they've officially moved on from Alex Rucker. On Sunday, a team source told Sports Illustrated the now-former Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations is "out" from the organization.

While the front office re-structure took longer than expected this offseason, Elton Brand, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer delivered on their promises as they've landed a well-respected veteran head coach and made some significant changes to the front office structure. Getting rid of Rucker could be the final personnel change within the Sixers' front office as the team now looks forward to the NBA Draft this month with free agency expected to follow shortly after.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

